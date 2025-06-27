Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Newmark Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.94. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $665.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

