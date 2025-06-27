New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ) versus Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Critical Review

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) and New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Transocean has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Source Energy Partners has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transocean and New Source Energy Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $3.52 billion 0.66 -$512.00 million ($0.95) -2.77 New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Source Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Transocean and New Source Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 0 6 4 0 2.40 New Source Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

Transocean currently has a consensus target price of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 73.81%. Given Transocean’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Transocean is more favorable than New Source Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and New Source Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -18.79% -0.94% -0.50% New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Transocean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Transocean beats New Source Energy Partners on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About New Source Energy Partners

New Source Energy Partners L.P. acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. The company also offers various oilfield services, including wellsite services during the drilling and completion stages of a well, such as blowout prevention, surface valve, and flowback services for horizontal and vertical wells in oil, natural gas, and NGL production regions in North America. New Source Energy GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On March 15, 2016, New Source Energy Partners LP, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

