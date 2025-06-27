National Steel (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

National Steel Company (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.36. National Steel shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 426,818 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SID shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Steel in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock.

Get National Steel alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SID

National Steel Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Steel

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of National Steel by 2,160.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,584,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of National Steel by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,053,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 436,157 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Steel by 1,323.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 299,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 278,828 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Steel by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,173,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 87,403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Steel by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 63,880 shares during the period.

About National Steel

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.