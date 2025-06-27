Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $704,000 Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 59,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 5.8% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 197.3% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 159.7% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.23.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

