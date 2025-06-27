Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $329,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,399,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 27,182.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,529 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,394,000 after acquiring an additional 708,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,129,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,201,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $79,980,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $263.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.45 and its 200-day moving average is $251.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.96 and a 52 week high of $273.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

