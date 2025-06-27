Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $203,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,884,000 after acquiring an additional 315,053 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 228.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of MSI opened at $416.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.15 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.