Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,609.22 ($131.87) and traded as low as GBX 9,500 ($130.37). Mountview Estates shares last traded at GBX 9,705 ($133.18), with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Mountview Estates Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a market cap of £370.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,609.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,226.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 121.68 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 602.50 ($8.27) EPS for the quarter. Mountview Estates had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

Mountview Estates Cuts Dividend

Mountview Estates Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 250 ($3.43) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.56%.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

