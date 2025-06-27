Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Shares Down 9.2% – What’s Next?

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 207.75 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 221 ($3.03). 5,454,499 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 2,240,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.50 ($3.34).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOON shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.53) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Moonpig Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 269.80 ($3.70).

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group Stock Up 2.3%

Moonpig Group Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31. The firm has a market cap of £769.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 242.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 224.79.

(Get Free Report)

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.