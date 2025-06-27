McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1,547.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 641,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $285.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

