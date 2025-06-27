Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,853,000. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,128,233,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 58,312.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,415,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,834,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,604 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $464.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $458.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.40.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

