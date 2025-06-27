Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 515 Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.64. SEI Investments Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.30%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $4,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,645. This represents a 78.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $6,433,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,003,708 shares in the company, valued at $600,778,072.24. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,126 shares of company stock valued at $19,638,659. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

