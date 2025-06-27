Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Trading Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61. 487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.
About Kumba Iron Ore
Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.
