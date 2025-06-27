KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 995 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

KPP Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $35.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

