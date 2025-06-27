KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 177 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,262,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,295,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,055 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,233,000 after acquiring an additional 185,435 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,393,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,290,000 after acquiring an additional 182,639 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.37. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

