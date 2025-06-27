KPP Advisory Services LLC Acquires 507 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 92,322 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Cfra Research raised shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.17.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $220.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

