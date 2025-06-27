Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNF opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

