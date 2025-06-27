Kleven Sava Sells 181 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director Kleven Sava sold 181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,465.95, for a total value of C$446,336.95.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$2,435.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2,267.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2,095.33. The stock has a market cap of C$39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$1,425.00 and a one year high of C$2,508.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFH has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$2,050.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial set a C$2,600.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,535.71.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

