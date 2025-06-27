KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,706 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,949 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 7,915,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,940,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,523 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,121,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

