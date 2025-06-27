KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes $222,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $299,855,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 49,775.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,266,000 after acquiring an additional 373,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,465,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,349,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,332,000 after buying an additional 129,186 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.60.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $512.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $545.30. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

