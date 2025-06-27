Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of JEF opened at $56.19 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group stock. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. ( NYSE:JEF Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

