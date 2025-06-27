iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

