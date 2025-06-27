iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.8% of Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of IVV opened at $614.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

