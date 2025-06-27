Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,654,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 819,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after buying an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 124.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 71,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.50 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

