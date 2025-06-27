Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA ISMD opened at $35.44 on Friday. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $196.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

