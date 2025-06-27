Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells $24,388.08 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $24,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $27,036.08. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Olivier Marie sold 748 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $9,903.52.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Olivier Marie sold 1,879 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $25,366.50.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Olivier Marie sold 1,655 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $27,158.55.

On Monday, May 19th, Olivier Marie sold 972 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $16,319.88.

On Thursday, May 15th, Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,219.70.

Upwork Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.57 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. Upwork had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPWK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,788,000 after buying an additional 397,997 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 385.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 232,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

