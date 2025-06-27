Insider Selling: Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) CFO Sells $105,031.50 in Stock

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) CFO Rick Dunn sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $105,031.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,378. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rick Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Rick Dunn sold 58,311 shares of Satellogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $240,824.43.

On Friday, May 16th, Rick Dunn sold 72,712 shares of Satellogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $336,656.56.

Satellogic Stock Up 7.8%

SATL stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Satellogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

Satellogic ( NASDAQ:SATL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SATL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Satellogic during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Satellogic during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Satellogic during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

