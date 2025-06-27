Insider Selling: ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,600. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ReposiTrak Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of TRAK stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $363.22 million, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 0.54.

ReposiTrak Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0182 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. ReposiTrak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReposiTrak

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReposiTrak stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ReposiTrak worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReposiTrak Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

