Insider Selling: Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CFO Sells $340,893.00 in Stock

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 32,466 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $340,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,328.50. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dominic Piscitelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Dominic Piscitelli sold 1,034 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $10,340.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, Dominic Piscitelli sold 300 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Dominic Piscitelli sold 2,976 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $29,789.76.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Dominic Piscitelli sold 324 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,240.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Dominic Piscitelli sold 300 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,000.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Dominic Piscitelli sold 2,600 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $26,026.00.

Shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $894.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Oric Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 99,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 2,597.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

