Insider Selling: Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CFO Sells $10,340.00 in Stock

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 1,034 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $10,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,830. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dominic Piscitelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Dominic Piscitelli sold 32,466 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $340,893.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, Dominic Piscitelli sold 300 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Dominic Piscitelli sold 2,976 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $29,789.76.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Dominic Piscitelli sold 324 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,240.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Dominic Piscitelli sold 300 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,000.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Dominic Piscitelli sold 2,600 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $26,026.00.

ORIC opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $894.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.49. Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

Oric Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 1,331.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 509,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 473,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oric Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

About Oric Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

