Insider Selling: Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Sells $137,135.60 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) Director Raj Khanna sold 7,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $137,135.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,242. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raj Khanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Raj Khanna sold 2,027 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $35,330.61.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.73. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $284.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.32 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 397,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,276,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,619 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at $14,147,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $16,573,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 908,336 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $14,229,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

