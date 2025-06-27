Holistic Planning LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Holistic Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after acquiring an additional 83,149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

