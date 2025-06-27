Holistic Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Holistic Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $65.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

