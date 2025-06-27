Holistic Planning LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Holistic Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Holistic Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,232,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5,800.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $433.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.52 and a 200 day moving average of $401.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $434.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

