Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,998 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.4% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.2%

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

