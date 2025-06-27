Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $31,134,739.20. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Barclays upped their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of HSY stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.65 and its 200-day moving average is $165.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.