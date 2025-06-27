Head-To-Head Review: Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) vs. TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) and Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TAT Technologies and Optex Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAT Technologies $152.12 million 2.48 $11.17 million $1.17 25.69 Optex Systems $33.99 million 2.23 $3.77 million $0.71 15.42

Profitability

TAT Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Optex Systems. Optex Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TAT Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares TAT Technologies and Optex Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAT Technologies 8.04% 11.90% 8.05% Optex Systems 13.06% 25.10% 19.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TAT Technologies and Optex Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAT Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Optex Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

TAT Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.76%. Given TAT Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TAT Technologies is more favorable than Optex Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of TAT Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Optex Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of TAT Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Optex Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TAT Technologies has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optex Systems has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TAT Technologies beats Optex Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company provides MRO services for heat transfer components, as well as for manufacturing heat transfer solutions; and aviation components. In addition, it engages in the operation of a repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers, and the military; and the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, and afterburner flaps. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows. The company also provides various periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker families of fighting vehicles, as well as light armored and armored security vehicles. The company offers its products directly to the federal government, prime contractors, and foreign governments. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc is a subsidiary of Sileas Corporation.

