Head to Head Analysis: Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) versus Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Nevro has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 3.67, suggesting that its stock price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nevro and Minerva Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 2 9 1 0 1.92 Minerva Surgical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Nevro presently has a consensus price target of $5.36, indicating a potential downside of 8.29%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Nevro.

This table compares Nevro and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -16.54% -23.52% -10.83% Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Nevro shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Nevro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nevro and Minerva Surgical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $408.52 million 0.55 -$92.21 million ($3.05) -1.92 Minerva Surgical $51.69 million 0.00 -$34.11 million N/A N/A

Minerva Surgical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Nevro on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems. It also offers Senza HFX iQ platform, that includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system; and provides sacroiliac joint fusion devices under NevroV1, NevroFix, and NevroPro brands. In addition, the company offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

