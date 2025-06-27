HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,379 Shares of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corporacion America Airports were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Corporacion America Airports by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 198,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAAP has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.40 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.70 price target on the stock.

Corporacion America Airports Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CAAP opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Corporacion America Airports S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.00 million. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports S.A. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

