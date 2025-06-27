HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,980,000 after acquiring an additional 74,418 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 32,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:AOS opened at $64.70 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

