HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Camtek by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Camtek Stock Up 2.4%
Shares of Camtek stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.28. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $140.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $80.00 price objective on Camtek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Camtek from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $105.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.
Camtek Profile
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.
