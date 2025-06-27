HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Camtek by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.28. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $140.50.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $118.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $80.00 price objective on Camtek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Camtek from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $105.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

