HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $475,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

