HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 113,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

