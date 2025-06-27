HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 400 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJAN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,399,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 89.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 103,064 shares during the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 7,845.4% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 105,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 37,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 9.7%

BATS FJAN opened at $47.33 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $39.99 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.