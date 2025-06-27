Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,257 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WINN stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.61 million, a P/E ratio of -92.81 and a beta of 1.21. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

