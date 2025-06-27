Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Stock Price Down 20% – What’s Next?

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 126,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 79,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Happy Creek Minerals Trading Down 20.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

