Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 387 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DMXF. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $809.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $75.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

