Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $682,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

