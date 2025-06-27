Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,113 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 158.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $126.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $137.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,320. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,404 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

