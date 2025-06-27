Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,196 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 117.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CMI opened at $324.85 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.08.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

