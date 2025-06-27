Golden State Equity Partners Sells 1,952 Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,397,643,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,258,000 after buying an additional 19,048,385 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,932,000 after buying an additional 17,834,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,122,000 after buying an additional 15,575,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,421,000 after buying an additional 11,880,010 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.8%

TSCO opened at $51.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,065. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

